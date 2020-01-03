Share:

Wah cantt-In a crackdown against unhygienic food outlets, the food teams of Wah Cantonment Board (WCB) on Thursday sealed two food outlets including a pizza house and a food centre due to unhygienic conditions.

According to a spokesman of RCB Syed Amir Mehdi, the raided teams inspected different food outlets and found kitchens and store of pizza house and a food centre in a filthy condition and sealed them.

He said the teams were imposing fines on the food outlets and vendors for selling unhygienic food and keeping poor cleanliness condition.

He said that food inspectors on the directive of the Cantonment Executive Officer Umer Farooq conducted surprise visits of different markets and inspected cleanliness condition with quality of food items.