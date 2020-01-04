Share:

ISLAMABAD - Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has expressed sorrow over the plight of unfortunate people of Astore who were affected by the recent earthquake and were compelled to live without roof over their heads. Bilawal Bhutto Zardari demanded of the GB government to take measures for the earthquake victims who were living in adverse conditions in this season of snow and extreme cold, said a press release issued by the party secretariat. He said it was the responsibility of the state to end the hardships of people in need.