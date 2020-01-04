Share:

PML-N leader Rana Sanaullah was reported to have said on Saturday that he will not permit his case to be proceeded with until the alleged video proof against him is presented in court.

Outside a special court while speaking to reports, Sanaullah said the government was going to be ‘exposed’ over the case.

He said that “the government is being exposed because it is not allowing the real facts to come in front of the public.”

Questioning the alleged video evidence that got him arrested, the former law minister asserted that, “if the video is present, then it should be presented in court. This case will not move forward until the video is presented in court.”