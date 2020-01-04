Share:

PESHAWAR-Business community Friday demanded simplifying complicated regulations and procedures of documentation related to exports to ease their difficulties and to give further boost to export of local products to regional countries. This demand was made by Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) Acting president Shahid Hussain while addressing an awareness seminar titled 'FX Operations and State Bank Online Portal' jointly organized by the SCCI and the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) here at the chamber house.

The seminar was attended by Managing Director Service Corporation State Bank of Pakistan Muhammad Ashraf, Group Head Foreign Exchange and Finance Department SBP, Shaukat Zaman, Director Exchange Policy Department SBP Arshad Mehmood Bhatti, Chief Manager SBP Peshawar, Ishtiaq Ahmad, Regional Head North SBP, Sajjad Ali Shah, former president SCCI Haji Muhammad Afzal, executive members, Aftab Iqbal and Ihsanullah, APCEA former chairman, Engr Manzoor Elahi, Sardar Gul, Fazal Wahid, traders, exporters and importers, managers and representatives from public and private sector commercial banks and others. Shahid Hussain said that traders and exporters were being faced with difficulties due to complicated regulations and lengthy documentation procedures which has adversely affecting trade between Afghanistan and Central Asian Republic countries.

He went on to say that KP has locational disadvantages due to remoteness from port city. So, he said the rules should be simplified to bring easiness in doing businesses and promote trade activities.

He informed that SCCI and SMEDA has jointly established Business Facilitation Centre in the chamber house to resolve business community issues under ‘One window operation’ service.

The SCCI acting chief hailed the government for its initiative of Ease of Doing Business. However, he said the EoDB can be made fruitful by bringing flexibility in relevant regulations and procedures related exports.

He suggested to provide facilities to traders, exporters and importers under One Window facilitation service. He said the KP businesses have adversely affected by prolonged terrorism and Peshawar BRT Project so the Ease of Doing Business is crucial in this war-infested province, he stressed.

“KP has huge potentials to further enlarge bilateral trade between Pakistan and Afghanistan and other regional countries, the SCCI chief said.

Earlier, Managing Director Banking Service SBP, Muhammad Ashraf while speaking on the occasion said that improvement has gradually seen in foreign exchange reserves and rate is also stabilizing.

He said the FX Operations and Online Portal a major initiative of SBP, which is dire need of the hour, saying that the program will fully facilitate the business community and resolve their issues amicably.

Arshad Mehmood Bhatti on the occasion elaborated the participants about the basic purpose and objectives of the SBP FX Operations and Online Portal program though a comprehensive multi-media presentation.