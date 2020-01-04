Share:

MIANWALI - Prime Minister Imran Khan will visit his native town Mianwali on a day-long trip on Saturday (today). Sources said that prime minister will inaugurate the model police station in Mianwali. Punjab Inspector General of Police (IGP) Shoaib Dastagir will brief the premier about special initiatives taken by the police regarding Model Police Stations. PM Imran will also pay a visit to the National University of Modern Languages (NUML) institute. Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday performed the groundbreaking ceremony of the state-of-the-art Allama Iqbal Industrial City in Faisalabad. The premier was accompanied by Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar, and Planning Minister Asad Umar. He also planted a sapling on the occasion. He was briefed about the industrial city which has been planned over an area of four thousand acres and was strategically located on Motorway M-4 near Sahianwala Interchange, Faisalabad.