Share:

ISLAMABAD - Multan women team on Friday qualified for the finals of the 1st Rawalpindi Women T10 Cricket League being played here at Government Viqar-un-Nisa College ground. The championship is organised by Youth Education and Sports Welfare Society in collaboration with District Sports Department Rawalpindi. Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi Saifullah Dogar inaugurated the event while College Principal Prof Dr Saira Mufti, YES President Zahid Awan, DSO Shamas Toheed Abbasi, Shafqat Niazi and others were also present on the occasion. On the inaugural day of the championship, Multan defeated AJK by 35 runs in the Group-A match. Multan scored 83 runs in the allotted overs while in reply, AJK could score 48 runs. Multan skipper Bakhtawar struck 43 runs and bagged 2 wickets to earn player of the match award. In the second match, Peshawar thrashed AJK by 10 wickets. AJK could score 28 runs while in reply, Peshawar reached home without losing a single wicket. Peshawar skipper Madiha was named player of the match. In the third match, Multan outplayed Peshawar. Multan scored 69 and in reply, Peshawar could score 36. Samia of Multan was named player of the match for taking three wickets. Mulatn remained unbeaten in Group-A and also booked the final ticket. The Group-B matches will be played today (Saturday) among YES Rawalpindi, YES Islamabad and DC XI Rawalpindi. Speaking on the occasion, the chief guest said: “Sports are highly important along with studies. We need to provide our kids healthy sporting environment. I congratulate the organisers for putting up wonderful show.”