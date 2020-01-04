Share:

Prime Minister Imran Khan is visiting Mianwali today where he will inaugurate a model police station.

On the occasion, Inspector General Police Punjab would also brief him about the special measures regarding police stations in the province.

The Prime Minister would also visit NAMAL Institute in Mianwali.

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar will also attend inaugural ceremony of model police station in Mianwali.

Later, he will review cleanliness and sanitation services in Mainwali city. The Chief Minister will also visit Trauma Center at District Headquarters Hospital and review progress on under constructed Mother and Child Care Hospital project.