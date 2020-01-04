Share:

LAHORE-Provincial Housing Minister Mian Mehmood-ur-Rasheed has said that Pakistan is progressing rapidly with the cooperation of China, while Chinese companies are taking keen interest for investment in the country. The minister stated this while inaugurating Topsun Motors in Pakistan, which will ensure the availability of electric cars for the first time in Pakistan. PTI leader Aijaz Chaudhry , Topsun Motors MD Malik Riaz, Shafiq Chaudhry, Malik Ahsaan Langrial, Abdul Waheed Butt, Malik Abdul Razzaq,Malik Fiaz, Malik Nawaz, Malik Shahbaz, Malik Aiaz and Amir Salim were also present on the occasion. The minister praised the private sector for playing key role in the development of Pakistan. He said that there is a need to take more steps for reducing the unemployment rate in the country. He further said that the inauguration of Chinese cars manufacturing plant in Pakistan is a proof that there are no security issues in Pakistan.