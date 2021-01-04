Share:

ISLAMABAD - Chairman Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Sunday paid glowing tributes to former Governor Punjab Salman Taseer on his 10th anniversary. In his message issued here, he said Salman Taseer stood like a rock against extremism and laid down his life protecting the vulnerable segments of society. Bilawal Bhutto said PPP has always fought for equal rights and safeguarding the voiceless and vulnerable citizens. “PPP suffered a lot and gave innumerable sacrifices for the cause of equality, democracy and rule of law,” he added. He said PPP was against the misuse of any law on the basis of religion, caste, creed or ethnicity in the country. Benazir Bhutto struggled for democracy and tolerance for her whole life and was martyred for pursuing the ideology of Pakistan professed by the founders of the nation, he added. Bilawal Bhutto pledged that PPP would continue to move forward for the party ideals for which Benazir Bhutto, Salman Taseer, Shahbaz Bhatti and thousands of others gave sacrifices to make Pakistan an egalitarian, democratic and a role-model nation in the Muslim world.