ISLAMABAD - The federal cabinet will discuss its nine-point agenda including appointment of Chairman Board of Directors of Pakistan Expo Centers (Pvt) Limited in its next meeting scheduled to be held tomorrow. Prime Miniter Imran Khan will chair the meeting. According to the agenda, the federal cabinet would discuss the nine-point agenda including revisit of cabinet decision in the case No. 125/8/97 dated 04-02-1997, appointment of Chairman Board of Directors of Pakistan Expo Centers (pvt) Limited, hearing or appeal under section 21 of the Trade Organization Act and notification of members of Press Council of Pakistan in its meeting. The federal cabinet will also discuss constitution of Inspection Committee for the Registration of Fish Processing Plants, registration of Dr. Rana Abdul Jabbar, Chief Executive Officer, and Alternative Energy Development Board (AEDB).