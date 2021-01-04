Share:

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader Khurshid Shah has said that if government was serious about national dialogue, than ministers wouldn’t be using foul language against opposition.

While talking to media persons outside accountability court, Khurshid Shah said that law and order situation of Pakistan is deteriorating and enemies of the country are benefiting from failed policies of the incumbent government.

The PPP leader said that there must be something fishy in foreign funding case as PTI is stalling the case for past six years. It seems that claims of PTI getting funding from India and Israel carry some weight, he added.

Khurshid Shah said that stance of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) was not harmed from postponing resignations from assemblies and the option can still be used at the right time.

He said opposition parties were told that PDM can increase problems for PTI led government by participating in senate elections.