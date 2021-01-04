Share:

Speaker Punjab Assembly, Chaudhry Pervez Elahi has identified that PTI government will complete its five-year term. He said that his party has no objection with the continuity of the government and that PTI will soon negotiate with the opposition.

According to the sources, Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi said this during a meeting with Governor Punjab Chaudhry Sarwar at Governor House, Lahore. The two leaders spoke about the country’s political affairs and prevailing reconciliation issues.

A statement issued by Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi after the meeting stated that the government would complete its term, during which talks and other matters would resolved. PTI will look into matters of dialogue with the opposition and whatever happens, will happen at the federal level. He clarified that PML-Q has no grievance with the PTI government, with Imran Khan even paying their home a visit.

While, Punjab Governor Chaudhry Sarwar said that although the opposition will continue holding rallies yet there will be no widespread of political instability. He conveyed that oppositions participation in bi-election is the indication.