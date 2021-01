Share:

LAHORE - A Spokesman of the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Sunday said that January would be the coldest month of the ongoing winter season. During the month, temperature would fall in plain areas whereas more snowfall is expected in northern hilly areas, Dr Khalid Malik said. It would add intensity of fog during late night and early morning hours in plain areas of the country including Islamabad and Rawalpindi, he added.