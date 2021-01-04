Share:

Minister for Human Rights Dr Shireen Mazari urged the international community on Monday, human rights organizations, and the global media to act in preventing India from judicial murder of Kashmiri leader Asiya Andrabi, currently detained in New Delhi's Tihar Jail.

Talking in a media briefing in Islamabad on Monday, she highlighted Indian courts are preparing for a judicial murder of Kashmiri leader Dr Asiya Andrabi by awarding life imprisonment sentence to her.

Furthermore, she said life imprisonment in India has been defined as imprisonment till death, which is repugnant to all worldwide definitions in this regard.

The minister said Dr Asiya Andrabi has been facing imprisonment, along with the two other Kashmiri women activists, and Indian Supreme Court is likely to announce its verdict this month.

Dr Mazari said Asiya Andrabi's husband has also been under detention for last 28 years. She said Kashmiri leaders are facing Indian torture and oppression in jails in sheer violation of Article 148 of the Fourth Geneva Convention on human rights.

Shaking the global conscience, the federal minister called upon the international community, especially the human rights organizations, to immediately intervene in Asiya Andrabi s matter to protect life and rights of the Kashmiri people.

According to the sources, Dr Asiya Andrabi's son, who is studying in Pakistan on a scholarship, and nephew were also present on the occasion.