Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice-president Maryam Nawaz has said that Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) will definitely hold a long march against the incumbent government and its date will be announced after checking the weather forecast.

While speaking to media in Bahawalpur, she said that the opposition’s long march will be declared keeping in mind the convenience of people. PDM will decide the fate of Prime Minister Imran Khan if he does not step down respectfully by January 31, she added.

Maryam Nawaz said the people of Bahawalpur have won my heart by coming out in large numbers. In spite of the fact that rallies are not a culture here in Bahwalpur, the locals still broke their own record and made me happy, she added.