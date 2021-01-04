Share:

Peshawar - Capital City Police have recovered a child and also arrested the head of a kidnapper gang here on Sunday, officials said.

Speaking to The Nation, Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Abbas Ahsan said, “The credit goes to the whole team headed by SP Saddar circle Waqar Ahmed, who responded timely by recovering the kidnapped child.”

The 6-year-old child had been kidnapped from Sheikhan area of Badaber in the provincial capital. The child’s father Habib Shah later reported the matter to the Badaber Police Station.

The team recovered the child, Usman, and handed him over to his parents. The police also arrested the leader of a kidnapper gang, Abdullah, who was a relative of the child.

The accused confessed that he had kidnapped the child for ransom.

Abbas Ahsan said that the arrestee had also divulged the names of his accomplices, and raids were underway to arrest the remaining accused as well.

He said that they were making a comprehensive strategy for crime control, which included crackdown on drug mafia and Qabza groups.

“We also want to improve the quality of our investigations and ensure that our officers are easily accessible for the public for redressal of their grievances,” he added.

The CCPO said that the police force was also planning patrolling in accordance with crime pockets and hotspots. “Also, we are trying to improve the public interface of police and make them more accountable if there are complaints of high-handedness,” he said.