THATTA - Pakistan Peoples’ Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Sunday said that an incompetent premier was imposed upon the people of Pakistan and he has to go home soon. The Chairman while addressing a press conference in Thatha criticised the PTI-led government and said that they failed to implement the National Action Plan (NAP) properly.

He said, “Today’s worsening situation in Baluchistan is because of this federal government’s policies and decisions.” The selected PTI led govt will meet soon their fate, he added.

Bilawal said all possible efforts would be made phase-wise on the platform of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) to send the government packing. PPP is getting preparation of by-polls and senate elections and PPP's Central Executive Committee (CEC) has supported the decision to collect the resignations of all lawmakers to mount pressure on the PTI government, he said.

He said that the PTI government had become a burden for the masses since delivered nothing for the welfare and development of the people. He said that they were not afraid of the any power and they also have been seen the roads of Pindi but now their destination is Islamabad and they would march to the federal capital.