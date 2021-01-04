Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has approached social media platforms for removal of trailers regarding a sacrilegious movie titled “Lady of Heaven". In a statement issued here yesterday, the PTA said, keeping in view different reports regarding release of the movie titled “Lady of Heaven” and its sacrilegious content, it has directed social media platforms including YouTube, Facebook, Instagram and Twitter etc. for immediate blocking of all content related to the said movie from their platforms. So far 336 URLs containing promo of the said movie have been reported to different platforms.