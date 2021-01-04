Share:

RAWALPINDI -Punjab government is going to develop a new tourist attraction site ‘Panj Peer Kahuta’ and Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar would lay foundation stone of the project next month said Adviser to the CM Punjab on Tourism, Asif Mehmood.

Talking to APP, he said that the government had demarcated the site which would be developed as a modern picnic spot. He informed that Punjab government in collaboration with the World Bank had launched a project and feasibility studies, financial planning and master planning of different tourism projects were being completed.

He said that Punjab government would also develop some other tourist spots utilising its own resources.

All-out efforts would be made to promote tourism in Punjab province, he said adding, some other tourist attractive destinations would be developed. The Adviser said that though Murree is a beautiful place but due to lack of master planning for the town, unplanned construction, poor road infrastructure and absence of required facilities, people face problems. He said, the authorities concerned on the special directives of Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar were working on feasibility studies of beautiful mountainous regions of the province.

The government is planning to make Panj Peer rocks, Kahuta a beautiful tourist site.

The Adviser added that the provincial government is preparing a master plan for new tourist spots located the scenic Kotli Sattiyan, Kahuta and Murree areas of Rawalpindi Division.

He said that the road from Narar from Kahuta would also be repaired as an alternative route.

The adviser added that by creating new tourist destinations, they hope to provide employment opportunities to the local people in different areas.

