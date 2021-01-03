Share:

LAHORE - Sameen Rose Shakir clinched the Madr-e-Millat Fatima Jinnah Girls Tennis Tournament title after beating Ayesha in the final played at Shalimar Club. Both the finalists played well against each other but Sameen prevailed over Ayesha to win the final in straight sets with a score of 6-3, 6-4. For the third position match, Fatima Waheed excelled against Zehra by 6-2, 6-3. Former Davis Cupper Rashid Malik, who is also PLTA Secretary, graced the concluding ceremony as chief guest and distributed prizes among the winners. Speaking on the occasion, Malik (Tamgha-e-Imtiaz) said: “I, under the banner of PLTA and with the support of our chairman Roa Iftikhar Ahmad, will continue to support Inam-ul-Haq for holding the tennis tournaments.” Inam thanked the chief guest and also Roa Iftikhar for their all-out support for the promotion and development of tennis across the province. He also thanked PLTA SVP Syed Rizwan Mashadi for providing the club facilities.