FAISALABAD - A young man was attacked with acid for demanding his money back in the area of Khurarianwala police station.

Police spokesman said on Sunday that Amjad son of Nazir resident of Chak 229/R-B Chishtia Nagar went to the house of Ramzan in the same locality and demanded his loan money of Rs 26,000 back. Over this issue, an altercation was held between them, after which Ramzan, with the help of his son Yaseen and wife Amina Bibi, reportedly threw acid on Amjad. As a result, Amjad received serious burn injuries and was rushed to DHQ Hospital. The police, after receiving information, have registered a case against the accused and started investigation. Meanwhile, in another case, a youth committed suicide in the area of Sadar Sammundri police station, here on Sunday. Police spokesman said that 28-year-old Allah Rakha resident of Chak 461/G-B became dejected after quarreling with his wife over a domestic dispute. Over this issue, he committed suicide by shooting himself in head. The police handed over the dead body to his relatives after completing necessary formalities.

Faisalabad gets

3rd position in anti

quackery drive

The Punjab Health department has re-ranked districts of the province in terms of performance under anti quackery drive. In this ranking, Faisalabad district has got 3rd position while in individual performance DHO (Medical Services) Dr. Ataul Mun’im has secured second position in Punjab. A spokesman of the Health department said on Sunday that District Health Authority teams conducted operation against quackery under the Punjab Healthcare Commission Act and checked 564 clinics.

They sealed 262 clinics over violation of health laws while 264 challans were conducted and 268 cases were sent to Punjab Health Care Commission (PHCC). FIRs were also got registered against seven persons.

Meanwhile, District Health Officer Dr. Ataul Mun’im congratulated his teams for securing third position across the province and said that crackdown against quackery would remain continue.

Two held, narcotics recovered

The police on Sunday claimed to have arrested two drug pushers and recovered hashish from them. A spokesperson for the police said that during a crackdown against narcotics, Ghulam Muhammad Abad police arrested Khurram and Atif besides recovering 6kg hashish. The police registered a case against them and started investigation.

“COVID-19 SOPs Compliance Week” to be observed from 4th

The district administration completed arrangements to observe “COVID-19 SOPs Compliance Week” in the district from January 4 to 10.

According to a handout issued here on Sunday, Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali said that during the week banners inscribed with messages about safety measures against coronavirus would be placed. He added that implementation of corona SOPs would be checked in public places and transports. In this connection, markets, bazaars, shopping malls, wedding halls, marquees, general stores, and other places would be checked and action would be taken against violators.