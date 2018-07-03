Share:

LAHORE-Abdullah Qureshi takes a trip down memory lane with his latest single ‘Kali Santro’. ‘Kali Santro’ translates into ‘Black Santro’ which was the first car Abdullah Qureshi owned.

The single is a nostalgic journey to times past, remembering the setbacks caused by the ‘Kali Santro’ with fondness and cherishing the memories the car has for Abdullah Qureshi.

‘Kali Santro’ is sung in Punjabi, imbibing multiple influences such as Johnny Cash and Noor Jehan resulting in a sound not attempted before in Pakistan. A Punjabi country song which is reminisce of the fifties era.

The raw vocals of Abdullah Qureshi are complimented by Nimra Mehra who reenacts the sound of the fifties with panache. The single is composed and written by Abdullah Qureshi with Melvin Arthur on the banjo and fretless bass and produced by Hassan Omer.

The video of ‘Kali Santro’ is a reflective of the song’s reverie state, blending comedy and drama in a dream. Abdulah plays the male lead as a Punjabi Driver and Mahila Chaudhary as the female lead who plays the “Melody Queen” and lip syncs Nimra Mehra’s vocals.

Set in a local dhaba (café), the concert like video blends the old with the new, East with West and the fusion result in vivid colors in a tavern like setting with the banjo playing in the background. Known for his unconventional conceptualization, the video is directed by Usman Mukhtar who also directed Abdullah Qureshi’s first video “Dastan”.