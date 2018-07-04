Share:

QUETTA - Balochistan High Court has upheld Appellate Tribunal's decision to disqualify PTI's Provincial President Sardar Yar Muhammad Rind from contesting 2018 general election.

Balochistan High Court (BHC) continued hearing pleas against appellate tribunal’s decisions on Tuesday also.

A two-member bench of BHC comprising Justice Naeem Akhtar Afghan and Justice Nazir Lango announced verdict of the three reserved cases on Tuesday.

The BHC also disqualified JUI-F’s candidate Behram Khan Achakzai and Balochistan Awami Party’s representative Mir Faiq Khan Jamali from contesting the upcoming general elections.

NAB REFERENCE AGAINST E&T EX-DG

NAB Balochistan has filed a reference against former DG Excise and Taxation Dr Mohammad Qasim Baloch and former AETO Abdul Bashir Baloch on the allegation of misuse of authority and embezzlement of Rs 15 million.

It has been learnt that Dr Qasim Baloch, former DG E&T, illegally posted Abdul Bashir ex-AETO as ETO Non Commercial who registered approximately 800 non-custom paid vehicles and obtained illegal gratification in return.

The illegal acts of both the accused caused loss of Rs 15 million to the national exchequer.

NAB has filed reference in the accountability court while the assets and bank accounts of the accused are also being checked by the NAB investigating team. Further probe is underway.