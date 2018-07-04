Share:

ISLAMABAD - Expressing displeasure over the slow pace of work by courts, Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar on Tuesday observed that none of the courts had achieved a satisfactory disposal rate.

The chief justice directed that the rate of disposal may be taken to 60 percent within the next three months to wipe out the pendency of cases.

He also cautioned that under-performers would be strictly dealt with.

He made these observations after Secretary Law and Justice Commission of Pakistan (LJCP) Dr Muhammad Raheem Awan during a meeting presented the institution, pendency and disposal figures of the drug courts from January to June 2018.

The meeting of all the chairpersons and drug courts was held under the chair of Justice Nisar, who is also the Chairman of National Judicial (policy-making) Committee. The meeting reviewed the performance of the drug courts.

During the meeting, the drug courts’ chairmen said that accelerated disposal could not be achieved mainly due to the shortage of the requisite staff and members of the drug courts.

The chief justice said that shortage of staff should not be an impediment to the dispensation of justice.

The chief justice further directed the secretary LJCP to examine the drug laws in Pakistan for suggesting amendments for expeditious disposal of cases.

The chief justice also directed that the relevant ministries and high courts should be requested to make available resources to the drug courts. He further directed SC Additional Registrar (Administration), Khawaja Daud Ahmad, to also chalk out a plan to look into the problems of the drug courts and contact the relevant authorities for their immediate redressal.