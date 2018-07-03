Share:

SIALKOT-Disgruntled PML-N Sialkot District president Idrees Ahmed Bajwa has announced support for PTI's candidate Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan in NA-72 (Sialkot-I) against PML-N candidate Ch Armughan Subhani. He also announced political support for PTI's candidate Saeed Ahmed Bhalli in PP-38.

Talking to the media the disgruntled PML-N district head said that he has taken the decision in protest against the monopolistic-politics of the Variyo Family.

Mr Bajwa said that he had been a staunch worker of the PML-N, claiming he was more eligible for the party ticket than the Variyo Family's scions - Ch Armughan Subhani, Ch Khush Akhtar Subhani and Ch Tariq Akhtar Subhani.

"I was deserved for PML-N ticket than "the Variyos", but the party leadership totally ignored my life-long political services and sacrifices and awarded tickets to Ch Armughan Subhani in NA-72, (Sialkot-II) and Ch Khush Akhtar Subhani in PP-38 (Sialkot-IV).

Idrees Bajwa recalled that Ch Khush Akhtar Subhani had contested the 2015 Local Bodies elections as an independent candidate against the local PML-N candidate in Union Council Bhaagowal, violating the party discipline in this regard. He said that it is great pity and injustice on the part of the PML-N leadership that it has awarded party ticket to a person who worked against the party in 2015 LB polls.

He alleged that the Variyos are promoting monopolistic-politics in the region. Mr Bajwa expressed his disagreement and disappointment with the PML-N leadership's decision to award party tickets to the Variyos and announced complete support for PTI candidate Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan and Saeed Ahmed Bhalli.

To a question, disgruntled Bajwa said he is and will remain a PML-N worker.

According to the local independent political observers, this could be a big setback for the PML-N candidate in NA-72.

Meanwhile, Firdous Ashiq Awan welcomed Idrees Bajwa's decision and invited him to join PTI as well.

PTI claims important N wicket





SAMBRIAL-Amidst differences among the party leaders, PTI claimed an important wicket of PML-N as its Sialkot district vice president quit the party here.

PML-N District Vice President Asif Javed Ghumman left his party and joined PTI at a ceremony held here in a local hotel.

On the occasion, PTI senior leader and candidate for NA-76 Aslam Ghumman welcomed Asif Ghumman in the party, saying that the latter is greatly impressed by PTI's manifesto and mission. He said that Imran Khan is struggling to transform the country into Quaid-e-Azam's vision since 1996. The PTI candidate claimed that he and his brother got party tickets purely on merit.

Candidate for PP-44 Azeem Ghumman, candidate for PP-45 Barrister Jamshed Ghias Malik, Amin Qaiser, Malik Munir, Rana Gull Nawaz, Asad Ullah Randhawa, other PTI leaders and workers were also present on the occasion.