Share:

KARACHI - Police claimed to have arrested a drug peddler for his alleged involvement in sexually assaulting a minor girl in the remits of Pirabad police station.

According to police officials, the incident took place at Rabbani Muhalla within the limits of Pirabad police station. The family did not approach the police as what the family members of the victim were afraid of the dire consequences. Police officials said that the accused identified as Abdul Wudod resident of the same area while taking advantage of absence of victim’s family members at their house, took the victim to his house when she was playing outside their home and sexually assaulted her.

Police officials said that the family had been aware of the incident when they returned to home after visiting some relatives, however, they remained silent due to disregard, however, the father of the victim, who is a labourer by profession finally informed the police after the police called him at the police station after getting news about the incident from someone.

The victim’s ill-fated father narrated the story. The police reacted immediately and arrested the accused. The police have also registered an FIR No. 228/18 on behalf of victim’s father and arrested the accused on Tuesday while further investigation was underway. Police officials said that the accused is a notorious drug peddler, adding that victim was taken to the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital from where the doctors took her samples for the chemical examination. Police quoting the doctors that the initial findings confirmed the rape, however, the police were waiting for the final chemical examination report.

Man held for killing wife

Police claimed to have arrested a man involved in a murder of his wife here in the remits of Shahrah-e-Faisal police station. Police said that the accused Yasir along with his three friends including Adnan, Riaz and Shahrukh killed Saba Yasir and portrayed the murder as suicide.

The accused persons were laid her to rest without informing the family of deceased girl. As the family of deceased girl came to known about the alleged suicide of victim, deceased brother lodged an FIR against her husband and his three friends.

Following the FIR police arrested the accused persons and exhumed the body on the directive of court to ascertain the modus operandi of the death. On the other side, police claimed to have arrested eleven accused persons including three extortionists in different raids carried out in different parts of the city.

TWO EXTORTIONISTS HELD

Gulbahar police arrested two extortionists including Arif and Karamat for demanded extortion money from government official. Shahrah-e-Faisal police claimed to have arrested another extortionist namely Muzafar Baloch. Police said that the accused persons encroached a plot in Gulistan-e-Juhar area and demanded rupees 2.5 million to remove the encroachment. Itahad Town police claimed to have arrested an accused persons namely Javaid while recovered narcotics from his possession.

Police said that the accused persons used to supply drug in the area and wanted to the police in various cases. Sahil police claimed to have arrested two accused persons Salman and Zulqarnain while recovered weapons from their possession.

Police said that the accused persons were wanted to the police in various cases of robberies and street crimes. Gulshan-e-Iqbal police arrested an accused Usman while recovered weapons from his possession. SITE A police claimed to have arrested an accused Umar involved in various cases of street crimes.

Rizvia police claimed to have arrested two accused persons including Akram and Rizwan Rashid while recovered weapons from their possession. The accused persons were wanted to the police in various cases of street crimes.