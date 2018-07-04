Share:

Lahore - Islamabad Police Green beat Islamabad Police Blue by 1-0 in a friendly football match held at the Police Line Headquarters.

According to information made available here on Tuesday, Inspector General of Police Jan Muhammad appreciated the efforts of Sports Officer Sub-Inspector M Ayub and Vice Sports Officer ASI Tahir Mehmud for holding the event in a successful manner. He hoped that such healthy activities will continue in coming days. “Sports activities are very crucial for a healthy society, which not only promotes environment of competition but also inculcates the spirit to counter tough situation, said IGP Jan Muhammad and added: “Policemen feel exhausted from long duties and such event will help entertain them and provide them opportunity to demonstrate their sports skills.”