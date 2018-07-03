Share:

HUJRA SHAH MUQEEM-Electoral alliance between Jugnu Mohsin, independent candidate from PP-184, and PML-N ticket-holder Rao Ajmal Khan was termed a natural process as per needs of the area. "Not only will it maintain balance between local candidates but it will also fulfil expectations of the public from election."

These views were expressed by City Councillor and renowned social personality Ch Nayab Kashif during an address to a press conference at Hujra Press Club here the other day.

He said that politics of Okara district revolved around two important seats of Depalpur tehsil including PP-184, adding "Local political personalities in the past, who reached Parliament and conferred ministries and other important positions, had contested election from this area." He criticised the former lawmakers for doing nothing good for people of their area despite remaining in power for 33 years. "They have built their palaces and bungalows with the public money they had looted from national treasure," he flayed, adding that their indifference to public woes had turned streets and localities of the area into ponds of dirty water. "During their 33-year long rule, locals remained victim of their negligence and oppression. They were forced to take out funeral processions of their beloved through accumulated dirty water," he lamented. He lauded Jugnu Mohsin and Rao Ajmal Khan for demolishing designs of local political dynasties to maintain their hegemony in the area. "Fearing defeat in election, they are now passing sleepless nights," he claimed, adding that they were destined to suffer ignominious defeat in July 25 polls.

He said that Rao Ajmal Khan had completed numerous projects of public welfare in Hujra Shah Muqeem despite severe opposition from political rivals. "He introduced Sui gas, electricity, and development projects in remote villages in the suburbs of Hujra Shah Muqeem," he stated. "The day is not far when our area will be brightened with the light of progress and political oppression will find no refuge," he pointed out.