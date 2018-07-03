Share:

DERA GHAZI KHAN-There are three weeks left to the general elections scheduled to be held on July 25, but, unlike other departments, no major transfer/posting could be made in the Border Military Police (BMP) administration, a local police force for de-excluded area commonly known as tribal area, to ensure transparency in the election.

Many politically-tainted Jamadar (circle officers) are still posted on key posts in the constituency of their family members or relatives and, the public fears, the influential officers will definitely attempt to manipulate the election results. Local civil society members and social activists, even political leaders have expressed their apprehensions that without reshuffling of the "blue-eyed officers" transparency could not be expected in election, arguing that these circle officers can easily play vital role in pre-poll rigging for power politics in tribal area.

According local political leaders who requested anonymity, Jamadar Azmat Sher Qaisrani is posted as Circle Officer Satta, in the constituency of PP-285, where his cousin namely Sardar Confucius Imam Qaisraniis is contesting election as independent candidate with the symbol of Pitcher.

Similarly, Jamadar Rizam Khan Khosa is posted as Circle Officer Toman Khosa, in the constituency of PP-287, where his uncle namely Sardar Mohsin Atta Khan Khosa is contesting election as independent candidate with the symbol of Bucket.

Jamadar Azhar Hassan Tipu Qaisrani is posted as circle officer Likhani, in the areas of PP-285 and NA-189, where his cousin Mrs Shamoona Abreen is contesting election on the PML-N ticket.

Similarly Jamadar Muhammad Umer Khan Buzdar is posted as circle officer Barthi, in constituency of PP-286, where his real brother Sardar Usman Khan Buzdar is candidate of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf.

Jamadar Ejaz Ahmad Khan Leghari is posted as circle officer Sakhi Sarwar in NA-191, where his cousin Sardar Awais Ahmad Khan Leghari is a PML-N candidate. Moreover, Jamadar Abdullah Khan Leghari posted as circle officer Rakhi Gauj, Dafadar Kareem Nawaz Khan posted as circle officer Bawata and Dafadar Saeed Ahmad Khan posted as circle officer Khar are presently serving in the constituency of Sardar Awais Ahmad Khan Leghari who is also Sardar of Leghari tribe.

In fact, the BMP administration never has reshuffled officers on permanent basis for general election in the past like the Punjab Police department transfer / posting policy. Only election duty was assigned to BMP personnel in last 2013 election.

Talking to The Nation, Deputy Commissioner / Senior Commandant BMP Akbar Ali Bhatti said that on June 27, 2018, the DG Khan DC Office had sought recommendations from the Political Assistant / Commandant BMP on transfers and postings. "Now Lists of BMP personnel, keeping in view the political connections, have been prepared and action would be taken as per BMP rules," he claimed.

He assured that the district administration will ensure fair, free and transparent election across the district, particularly in the de-excluded area (tribal areas) where tribal elders are contesting election. "Insha Allah every voter will cost his/ her vote freely without fear or favour" he asserted.