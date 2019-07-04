Share:

The soldiers of Pakistan Army have continued operation on Thursday to recue remaining 21 people who went missing after overloaded boat capsized in Tarbela Lake.

According to details, the officers have found bodies of only three children while 11 people have been rescued so far.

However, it seems that the hope for the survival of other 21 people is fading as the soldiers are facing problems in finding any one due to the wild waves in the lake.

Inter-Services Public Relation (ISPR) told that assistance of Special Service Group (SSG) sea divers is being taken on the request of civil administration.

"The flow of the water is very fast the river is very deep which has dimmed the chances of survival, however we will continue the rescue operation till the last individual is found," local police official Zahid Ullah told.

Senior police official Mohammad Ali Babakhel said the accident took place in a remote location with little communication, meaning officials did not learn of it until well after it happened.

"People only came to know about the incident when a second boat carrying passengers passed through the area," he told.

Dunya News has obtained the video captured from a mobile phone ahead of the incident. The video revealed that the mishap took place due to the fight between two out of eight cows travelling in the boat.

The passenger, who went live on facebook, asked the people to recite Kalma and pray for the survival as the boat lost its balance.