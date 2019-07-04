Share:

ISLAMABAD - Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Wednesday took the top military leadership into confidence over what it said difficult but extremely essential long-term beneficial measures taken by the PTI government for improving and strengthening the country’s crippled national economy.

According to a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the Army Chief was presiding over the Corps Commanders’ conference held at the GHQ in Rawalpindi.

The geo-strategic, regional and national security environment including India, Afghanistan, Iran, ongoing internal security operations and actions against proscribed organisations were discussed in the meeting.

The Army Chief also apprised the forum of difficult but extremely essential long-term beneficial measures taken by the government for improving and strengthening national economy, said the ISPR statement.

Pakistan is on positive trajectory of peace and development and shall carry forward the same towards enduring peace and prosperity, the ISPR quoted General Bajwa as having told the forum.

The statement came weeks after the government included the Army Chief in the National Development Council formed to accelerate economic growth and improve coordination among provinces and the federation.

The newly-formed body will set policies and chalk out strategies for development and also provide guidelines for improving regional cooperation. The chief ministers will also be invited to the council’s meetings. Last week, while addressing participants of a national seminar titled on Pakistan’s Economy, General Bajwa had stated that there cannot be any sovereignty in the absence of economic autonomy.