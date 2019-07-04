Share:

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) workers clashed with police on Thursday as they arrived at Kot Lakpath prison to meet Nawaz Sharif .

Former prime minister and PML-N supremo Nawaz is imprisoned in Lahore's Kot Lakhpat jail after an accountability court handed him a seven-year jail term in the Al-Azizia Steel Mills reference. Thursday has been allotted to the former prime minister as a meeting day with party leaders and family members at the prison.

However, the Punjab government has placed a ban on political leaders from meeting Nawaz.

Senior PML-N leaders Shahid Kahqan Abbasi, Khawaja Asif and Ahsan Iqbal were stopped by police personnel from meeting Nawaz when they reached.

Speaking to the media, Abbasi said, “Around 40 MPAs and MNAs came to meet Nawaz, but we were stopped from meeting him.”

“The centre of politics Nawaz Sharif is still there. We have seen prison bars and political trickery. We will not step back. We have fought before and will continue to fight,” he added.