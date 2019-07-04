Share:

KARACHI - Karachi University Registrar Professor Dr Saleem Shahzad on Wednesday announced that the KU put on display the eligibility list of successful candidates for postgraduate admissions-2019.

He asked the aspiring student to visit their relevant departments or KU website (www.uok.edu.pk) and said that these candidates are entitled to appear in the entrance test, which would be held on Sunday, July 14, 2019 at 10am.

The candidates, eligible for entrance test, are directed to collect their admit cards from their respective departments from July 5 till 12, 2019.

He directed them to appear at the examination centers at least 30 minutes before the schedule time.

He mentioned that admissions are available in the various departments of faculty of arts and social sciences, faculty of science, faculty of law, faculty of medicine, faculty of pharmacy and pharmaceutical sciences, faculty of management and administrative sciences, faculty of education, faculty of Islamic studies and other institutes and centers of Karachi University.

Professor Dr Saleem Shahzad said that admission would be granted on the basis of result of the test and interview to be conducted by the respective Departmental Research Committee in accordance with the instructions given in the Admission Prospectus-2019.

He also mentioned that Karachi University Entrance Test 2019 is mandatory for candidate and the list of successful candidates would be announced on KU website on July 31, 2019.

KU cancels six admissions

The KU cancelled six admissions after the verification from the Examinations Department, KU, and Board of Intermediate Education Karachi. The KU Enrolment section has found six students had submitted tampered/forged marks sheet to get admissions in session 2018-19.

The assistant registrar, enrolment section, KU, mentioned that Shizra Khalid daughter of Abdul Khalid submitted tampered document to get admission in MSc (Statistics), Hafiza Zahra d/o Muhammad Shakil MSc (Genetics), Jainat BiBi d/o Sabir Hussain BA (H) (Islamic History), S.M. Minhaj Ali son of Syed Ali Raza BS (Actuarial Sciences) (Statistics), Syeda Urooj Fatima d/o Syed Ali Raza DPT (Health and Physical Education) and Fatima d/o Shakoor Ali BA (H) (Urdu).