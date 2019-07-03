Share:

KARACHI-With its rich history of 18 years, the LUX Style Awards (LSA) has set a standard in honouring and celebrating the categories of fashion, music, film and television.

From the background to the forefront of the show, the LUX Style Awards is curated by a team of talented individuals, majority being strong women who helm the brand and the many agencies who forge together to make the show the icon it is.

As a platform, LSA has played a vital role in the growth of Pakistan and its entertainment industry and it continues to do so this year as well.

There is no shortage of women from Frieha Altaf as show director, to the long list of female stars performing on stage including Mehwish Hayat, Momina Mustehsan, Hina Dilpazeer along with the LUX Girls Saba Qamar, Maya Ali, Meera, to the Chairman of Unilever Shazia Syed, to the Director of Beauty and Personal Care AsimaHaq, to the core brand team, to the event planners RAKA a mother and daughter duo, to the styling icon Nabila, who is credited with rolling out the very stylish looks onto the red carpet, to the PR company that is led by FareshtehAslam, it’s a women centric show.

When we spoke to Sarmad Khoosat, who is the script writer for LSA 2019, he said: “I took up writing the script for LSA 2019 without compromising my sense of social and moral responsibility. I stand firmly by my ideology and principles regarding the #Metoo movement and I want to make clear that I am not involved with the nominations or the decision of the jury regarding any awards at LSA 2019.”

He continued: “I believe the LSA platform represents recognition and nurturing of the performing arts and this is not the first time I am involved in writing the script for LSA. I wrote the tribute/memorial segment of Asma Jehangir last year, which I also presented myself on stage. It included a poem by Kishwar Naheed. I shared the stage with resilient and powerful heroes like Frieha Altaf and Mukhtara Mai for that section of the show. The theme last year was ‘mein bhee’ which convinced me to be an active contributor to this really important narrative through this platform.

Sarmad concluded saying: “However, I am writing the script for the entire show other than the comedy skits to be performed by Yasir Hussain, Shafaat Hussain and others.”

Exciting times ahead for the LUX Style Awards. This year, the Lifetime Achievement Awards are being presented to women that have paved the way for those after them.

From the LSA archives show that more than half of the Lifetime Achievement Awards have been gifted to women. From the likes of Noor Jahan in 2002 to Roohi Bano in 2010 to a very deserving woman now in 2018 – it is no doubt that LSA upholds the values of being an all-inclusive platform open to all genders, backgrounds and people.

A large spectrum of honouring talent is an integral part of the LUX Style Awards. And again this year, as we see from rehearsal images coming out on social media each day, the show promises to celebrate the best of Pakistan on the biggest entertainment night of the year.