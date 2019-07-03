Share:

The water crisis in Karachi seems to be getting worse day by day with no immediate solution in sight. The worst-hit areas are Defence, Lyari, Gulistan-e- Johar, Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Landhi, Malir, Korangi, Orangi, North Nazimabad, North Karachi, New Karachi and many other similar localities. In most of the areas, the water supply timing by KWSB and load-shedding hours are the same so people cannot store water.

The city has two sources of water supply, Hub Dam and Keenjhar Lake. The Hub Dam is empty due to the lack of rainfall in Karachi in the last three years. Hub Dam primarily supplied water to district West. Now, the city depends on the water of Keenjhar Lake which is distributed through Dhabeji pumping station.

The Dhabeji pumping station supplies 450MGD of water, but by the time it reaches the city it is reduced to 400MGD since it is either stolen or lost in leakages. Various areas that were earlier supplied water every 15 to 20 days, now do not get it for months.

MUHAMMAD ARSALAN,

Karachi.