Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader Khurshid Shah on Thursday said that Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan should tell which ‘king’ has asked him for National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO).

Talking to media in Sukkur, the PPP leader advised every political leader and worker to leave home after thoroughly checking their vehicles. The government is fully trying to press the opposition parties, he added.

The former opposition leader in National Assembly (NA) termed arrest of Pakistan Muslim league-Nawaz’s (PML-N) Rana Sanaullah as not a good message.

The government is celebrating after taking loan from the International Monetary Fund (IMF). Today, dollar value is touching the sky but in Nawaz Sharif’s tenure it was remained at Rs114, he concluded.