Share:

ISLAMABAD : An accountability court (AC) Wednesday indicted former prime minister Raja Pervaiz Ashraf in Rental Power Projects (RPPs) corruption reference and summoned him again on August 7.

The former prime minister appeared before AC-II Judge Arshad Malik hearing a reference filed by NAB pertaining to three rental power projects including Reshma Power Generation Ltd, Gulf Rental Power Private Ltd and Young Gen Power Ltd.

As the hearing began, the judge read the charges against Raja Pervaiz Ashraf in his presence. However, the former prime minister denied all the allegations against him.

The court asked the prosecution to produce its evidence and witnesses to establish the charges against the accused. The hearing of the case adjourned till August 7.

The former prime minister was accused of misusing his authority during his tenure as water and power minister for approval of increasing down payment to the rental power companies from 7 to 14 percent, amounting to about Rs22 billion. However, a few companies had set up the plants but only after an undue delay.