Minister of State for Narcotics Control Shehryar Afridi Thursday said Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Punjab President Rana Sanaullah was arrested on a tip-off from international agent.

The state minister held a presser in Islamabad along with Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) Director General (DG) Major General Muhammad Arif Malik and revealed that the suspects had planned to smuggle 15 kilograms of heroin abroad from Lahore.

Shehryar Afridi said the evidence will be submitted in court and those who are defending the PML-N leader will soon come to know about truth.