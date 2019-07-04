Share:

ISLAMABAD : Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Wednesday said that the interview of Asif Ali Zardari with a media outlet in the Parliament House was the breach of laws and rules.

Speaking to media men at the Parliament House, she said that the interview of Asif Zardari was violation of the laws of National Accountability Bureau (NAB) and Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) and rules of National Assembly.

She said that any person in remand of NAB and investigated by it could not have access to media.

Similarly, nobody was allowed to conduct an interview of somebody within the premises of Parliament without the permission of Speaker, she stated.

Dr Firdous said an area outside Parliament was designated for legislators to express their viewpoint, adding, the laws of PEMRA also did not allow airing of interview of an accused under investigation of NAB.

She said that the interview of Asif Zardari was open breach of PEMRA laws and an interview in the rooms of Parliament should not have been recorded. The interview was breach of the sanctity of Parliament, Dr Firdous added.