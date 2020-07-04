Share:

rawalpindi - Two women including a cop were killed in domestic violence and firing related incidents in different parts of the district here on Friday. Police registered cases and began investigation, they said.

According to details, Waris Khan police arrested a traffic warden, who had brutally clubbed his wife, also a traffic warden, to death in front of her brother and cousin in Chaman Zar Colony.

The accused identified as Iqtedar Hussain was held by police during a raid while he was trying to flee out of city. The deceased has been identified as Ghazala Naureen. A murder case was registered against the killer on complaint of brother of the deceased.

According to details, Ahtisham Aslam, resident of Mohra Fatima Gujar Khan and public transport driver by profession, lodged complaint with Police Station (PS) Waris Khan stating that her sister Ghazala Naureen, a traffic warden, was married to Iqtedar Hussain, who is also a warden, and living in Chaman Zar Colony. He added her sister often shared with her elder sister her ordeal that her husband Iqtedar used to quarrel with her even on petty issues and place her under severe torture. He mentioned Ghazala ranged him up and told her husband is beating her severely. “I along with my cousin Navid reached at the house of my sister located at Chaman Zar Colony to know her well-being when I saw Iqtedar clubbing Ghazala mercilessly,” he said adding that the woman was crying for help with blood oozing from near her left ear.

Seeing us, he added, his brother in law managed to escape from the scene while the injured woman was rushed to hospital for medical treatment by them, he said.

However, the lady died before reaching the hospital, the complainant said. He asked police to register case against the killer and arrest him. Police filed a case against the killer and held him.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Rawal Division Rai Mazhar, while talking to media men, confirmed the murder incident. He said police had arrested the killer and filed a murder case against him. He said the investigators of Homicide Investigation Unit have collected all the evidences from crime scene besides recording statements of the eyewitnesses. “Police will prepare challan of the case in the light of substantial evidences and will submit it with court to get the killer punished as per law,” he said.

In another incident, unknown persons shot dead a woman namely Balqees Bibi at Lane Number 5-C of Sher Zaman Colony, and fled from the scene. The dead body of the deceased was moved to hospital by the Rescue 1122 while police registered a case and began investigation. According to details, Balqees Bibi was present outside her house when unknown men opened firing on her. The lady sustained multiple bullet injuries and was moved to hospital but could not survive.

Doctors handed over the dead body of woman to heirs for burial after conducting post-mortem.

A police officer told media that Balqees Bibi had taken divorced from three men earlier and contracted fourth marriage with a man namely Tahir Abbas some 9 years ago. He added a brawl occurred between the couple last night and on the next day, the lady was shot dead. “The investigators are suspecting her husband Tahir Abbas killed her but so far no substantial evidence is available in this regard,” he said.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Potohar Division Syed Ali, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Civil Lines Circle Beenish Fatima and Station House Officer (SHO) PS Civil Lines Ahsan Kiyani did not attend phone calls when this correspondent tried to get their version.