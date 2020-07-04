Share:

ATTOCK - Six persons including three brothers died because of poisonous gas while cleaning a well at Dhok Malyar near village Bathoo on Friday in the limits of Bahtar police station. Rescue 1122 recovered the dead bodies from the well. Those died include Sadiq, 50, s/o Jahandad, Aamir, 30, s/o Abdullah, Faizan, 20, s/o Qadir, Israr, 25, Zubair, 28, and Aamir, 26, sons of Rehmat. DC Attock and DPO Attock also visited the area to supervise the rescue operation.

Incharge Rescue 1122 Attock Dr Ashfaq Mian while talking to newsmen said that on information of the mishap, Rescue 1122 teams and five vehicles were moved to the site which took part in the rescue operation. He said that this was an old dry well and the persons wanted its cleaning. All were close relatives including three brothers. They went one after another into the well but could not return because of poisonous gases inside the well. He said the dead bodies were shifted to DHQ Hospital Attock and after legal formalities and post-mortem were handed over to the legal heirs for burial. Their funeral prayer was attended by a large number of people. Prominent among them were Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Overseas Pakistanis Syed Zulfiqar Abbas Bokhari, DC Attock Ali Anan Qamar, DPO Attock Syed Khalid Hamdani, Incharge Rescue 1122 Dr Ashfaq Mian and others. Syed Zulfiqar Abbas Bokhari on the occasion, while talking to the bereaved families, said that this was indeed a great loss as six male members of the family lost their lives. He assured the bereaved families that concerned authorities will be approached for their financial assistance and said that job opportunities will be provided to their children. He also directed DC Attock to make SOPs in this context to avoid recurrence of such cases in future and launch an awareness campaign across the district. Zulfi Bokhari also lauded the efforts of Rescuers in taking out the dead bodies from the well.