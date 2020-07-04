Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Tarnol police have arrested six persons of a criminals gang involved in dacoity and street crime cases and recovered snatched mobile phone, as well as other weapons from their possession, a police spokesman said on Friday.

The gang was involved in snatching mobile phones and other valuables at gun point from the citizens. The gangsters have been identified as Abadullah alias Commando, Muhammad Israkhail, Abdul Jalil, Khan, Gul Saeed and Abid while the police team also recovered snatched mobile phones, and weapon along with ammunition from their possession.

During the preliminary investigation, the police found that the accused had criminal record and also remained in jail. Cases have been registered against the accused and further investigation is underway, according to the officials.