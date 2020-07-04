Chairman China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) Authority and Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and broadcasting has reaffirmed the commitment in launching and completing all projects under CPEC in Gwadar in line with the Prime Minister's directive.
In a tweet on Saturday, he said that the construction of Gwadar International Airport is in progress costing 230 million dollars. He said that it will be a harbinger of development of Gwadar City and Gwadar Port.
