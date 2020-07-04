Share:

A PAF C-130 aircraft carrying dead bodies of Sikh Yatrees landed at PAF Base Peshawar Saturday on the instructions of Government of Pakistan.

According to the details, the dead bodies of 21 Sikh Yatrees and a driver, who died in a dreadful collision between a coaster and train near Sheikhupura, were airlifted from PAF Base, Lahore last night.

The relatives of the deceased had gathered at the PAF base Peshawar to receive the dead bodies. 11 males, 10 females and a four year child died in the accident, while five injured are under treatment at the hospital.

Meanwhile, Chief of the Air Staff Pakistan Air Force Mujahid Anwar Khan in his message has said that he is grieved at the loss of precious lives in the tragic accident.

He also expressed heartfelt condolences with the bereaved families who lost their dear ones and also prayed for the early recovery of the injured.