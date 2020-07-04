Share:

PESHAWAR - The Peshawar High Court (PHC) has reverted a judge to the lower rank as a major penalty.

The high court demoted District and Sessions Judge (BS-21) Irshad Ahmad Khan to the post of Additional District and Sessions Judge (BS-20) for a period of two years.

Disciplinary proceedings were initiated against the judge under the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Government Servants (Efficiency and Disciplinary) Rules, 2011 after he was found guilty in some case.

Another judicial officer of PHC Mingora Bench, Alamgir, reader/assistant registrar, was also proceeded against under the relevant rules after he was accused of being a beneficiary of the Benazir Income Support Programme.

He was barred from increments for a period of three years and was also ordered to deposit Rs92,168 to the exchequer.