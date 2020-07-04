Share:

PTI has called applications and antecedents from the candidates till July 11 for awarding party tickets in connection with upcoming Gilgit-Baltistan polls.

The procedure for providing particulars and filing of application for ticket has been laid down in party website.

PTI will constitute a parliamentary board following the completion of process of receipt of applications.

PTI parliamentary board will announce party candidates after conducting scrutiny of applications.

PTI Chief Organizer Saif Ullah Niazi has said in a statement Gilgit-Baltistan is key unit of Pakistan and an area enriched with natural and human resources. The past rulers subjected this area to deprivations.

PPPP invites application from aspirants of party ticket in GB elections

Secretary General Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarian, Farhatullah Babar has said that PPPP has invited application from the aspirant party candidates for Gilgit Baltistan Elections.

The applications should reach House number 8, street: 19, F-8/2, Zardari House Islamabad by 10th July 2020. The application should be addressed to the President Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians.

A bank draft of Rs. 15000 against Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians should also be attached to the application.