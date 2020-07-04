Share:

LAHORE - PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has said that the nation would never forgive the present government for its negligence that led to coronavirus outbreak.

He was chairing a video-link meeting on coronavirus joined by representatives of young doctors associations of all the provinces, GB and AJK on Friday.

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah, Punjab PPP President Qamar Zaman Kaira, Ch Manzoor and Hassan Murtaza also participated in the meeting.

“What kind of rulers are these as they are consulting irrelevant people instead of medical professionals on how to deal with the pandemic,” Bilawal wondered as he was briefed about the state of the health sector amidst the pandemic in various parts of the country and the problems being faced by the frontline workers. He said that Imran Khan should be ashamed that despite his announcement, he did not consult a single doctor on the issue.

Condemning torture of doctors in Azad Kashmir, he demanded release of the arrested doctors there and said that it was shameful to arrest the doctors for demanding personal protection kits.

He directed PPP Azad Kashmir President Chaudhry Latif Akbar to provide moral and legal assistance to the arrested doctors.

He also supported the doctors demand for being given risk allowance all over Pakistan like in Sindh. He said that legislation would soon be enacted for the security of doctors in Sindh. He demanded that the federal government should immediately restore Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Medical University in Islamabad so that medical research could be done at the federal level as well.

He said that doctors were not culprits but Messiahs struggling to save human lives while risking their own lives and leaving them helpless would be the most brutal act.

He assured the doctors that he fully supported their demands and would continue to raise his voice for their rights