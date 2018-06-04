Share:

SWAT - Caretaker Prime Minister Justice (retd) Nasirul Mulk said on Sunday that the general elections would be held as per scheduled in a transparent manner.

“I don’t see any hurdle that could prevent holding of the general elections in the given time. I will fulfil the responsibility for which I had been tasked to,” the caretaker premier said this while talking to a delegation of the Swat Press Club here at his residence Gulkada.

He said “We will support the Election Commission of Pakistan to conduct free and fair general elections in the entire country on the given timeframe.” The interim premier said that the people of Swat saw many difficulties in the past and they gave countless sacrifices for peace. “The people of Swat are peace-loving,” he added.

Justice (retd) Mulk also lauded the local journalists for reporting the war against terrorism and related troubles. “The local journalists also highlighted the miseries of the area including the dilapidated condition of main GT Road of Swat and extensive power outages. I belong to Swat and know the public problems as well. I will try to resolve the problems according to my constitutional powers,” he said.

Earlier, the caretaker premier arrived in Swat on Sunday where he visited the Rajabad graveyard to offer Fateha at his parents’ graves. Later, the interim premier met with the notables and elders of the valley at his residence.

Earlier, upon his arrival Commissioner Malakand Zaheerur Islam, Deputy Inspector General of Police Akhtar Hayat Khan and other notables of the area greeted the caretaker prime minister at the Circuit House helipad. On the occasion, a foolproof security was put in place.