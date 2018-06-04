Share:

LAHORE - The country’s top judge on Sunday rejected Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s explanation regarding formation of 56 public sector companies and the process of appointments made in these entities.

The court particularly questioned the CM about the heavy salaries, perks and privileges of the companies’ officials but Shehbaz failed to satisfy the bench – headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar and including Justice Ijazul Ahsan.

Hearing a suo moto on KPLI at the SC’s Lahore registry, the CJP also ordered forensic audit of Rs20 billion spent on Pakistan Kidney and Liver Institute (PKLI) – a recently inaugurated medical facility which the CM claimed to be another feather in his government’s cap.

“Those who looted the public money will go to jail,” Justice Saqib remarked. He summoned the Punjab chief minister and ordered to put the name of institute head Dr Saeed Akhtar on the exit control list.

When Punjab Advocate General Asma Hamid told the bench that the chief minister had no role in the public sector companies, the CJP told him, “Ask your chief minister where he is and when he could appear before the court, because nothing happens [in Punjab] without his approval.”

The chief minister then appeared before the court at 2pm but he faced the court’s wrath as he failed to give satisfactory answers on queries about the huge salaries and perks of public sector companies’ officials.

“We aren’t satisfied with your answer(s). What have you delivered since you are [CM] here for last ten years?” the CJP asked Shehbaz who was summoned to explain his position being the chief executive of the province.

The court told the CM that being “custodian of the public money” and chief executive of the province he was answerable for all the administrative affairs and alleged corruption.

“Leave it what the result or performance of the companies is or what the policies are, just tell us that how the officials of the same grades [earlier working] with the public departments were posted to public sector companies and [now] they were being doled out millions from public money,” the CJP asked the chief minister.

He also asked him if there was any assessment test, the test of IQ level, capacity building or any other ground on the basis of which the officials who were earlier getting Rs100,000 salary in government departments were now being paid Rs2.5 million and Rs3 million as salary, besides the perks and privileges.

“Why Mujahid Sher Dil is getting Rs1 million?” the CJP questioned the CM by naming an official.

Shehbaz replied that before his taking the reins of government, different companies were made and billions of rupees were wasted in public departments but things have been bettered and no money was wasted under his stewardship.

“Billions of rupees of the public departments have gone to waste before this [formation of new companies] too.... Corruption used to be there in [all] the departments... But we controlled it,” he said.

“Companies were also made before my tenure. But we have a mechanism of appointments and transparency,” the CM further stated.

The chief justice asked Shehbaz that “what was transparency and why Mujahid Sher Dil was being paid Rs1 million? What quality he has?”

The chief minister said that it was not he who made the appointments.

Turning his attention to Punjab Saaf Pani Company, the judge said Rs4 billion were invested in it but it yielded not even a single drop of clean water.

“Why Captain Usman, its CEO, is being paid Rs1.4 million salary?” the CJP asked.

The CM replied, “I saved Rs160 billion. You may order its investigation.” He also said that power projects were the result of their efforts. “If this court is cool it is cool because of these power projects,” the CM said, as he counted a number of projects.

The chief minister said that there was a board of director of the finance department which approves all these matters.

“I don’t get the file [for clearance of bills], Sir,” the Chief Minister said.

At this, the CJP expressed wonder observing, “What kind of chief minister you are that you get no file.”

“We have called you only for a specific question that why the heads of the companies are getting salaries in millions?” the CJP remarked.

But the chief minster instead of giving an answer to this question started claiming innocence and said that it was Neelum Jehlum project and Nandi Pur project which made the country poor.

Justice Ijazul Ahsan, the other member of the bench, read out a list of companies made by the Punjab government and pointed out that the NAB found corruption in those.

The CJP said, “You are responsible for all this loss [made by the companies]. Mian Sahib, you have to give it back.”

“We’ll issue the notice whoever is the responsible and get every single penny back to the national exchequer,” he said.

On it, the CM said that he did not commit corruption of even a single penny. “I have given my blood to this province,” Shehbaz said.

“Have a dog beaten me that I did all this and save that money?” the chief minister asked the bench, losing his control.

When the CJP expressed dismay on his behaviour and words, he immediately tendered apology to the court.

Shehbaz said he would accept whatever order the court would pass, and dashed off the rostrum.

At this, the CJP observed: “[Of course] you will have to accept the decision!” The CJP further remarked that the court won’t hear any other case today, and retired to his room.

Earlier, the court snubbed Dr Saeed Akhtar for inducting doctors against heavy salaries. The court also ordered evaluation of the companies CEO’s assets saying that all those who looted public money would be brought to justice.