KARACHI - The election ticket distribution has created cracks among the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Karachi chapter and the local leaders and activists are blaming local leadership for unjust distribution of party tickets, The Nation has learnt.

On the other hand, the PTI Karachi Chapter has rejected the impression that party is facing obstacles from the workers in the process of finalising of candidates for the upcoming general elections.

In a recent development, Amir Liaquat Hussain who became the member of the Imran‘s led PTI recently has shared his reservation on the social media over distribution of party tickets. He said: “Considering PTI my home I joined the party but Mr Fridous Shamim Naqvi refused to award me ticket from home town, furthermore Shamim adopted a stance that is not suitable to be posted here on social media keeping in view Imran Khan respect…though I am going to put my political decision in front of people by tomorrow,” said Amir on social media.

“Amir Liaquat is a respectable personality but how can I proposed Amir‘s name even if he had not submitted an application for the candidate of upcoming polls. PTI is a national party and carries a formula that includes the submissions of applications and interviews. How a candidate can get tickets leaving these key procedures behind,” said PTI Karachi Chief Fridous Shamim Naqvi while talking to The Nation.

“PTI believes in democracy and will not stop anyone over sharing his views on social media but whoever takes the support of social media must narrate the truth instead of misleading the people by hiding truth. Whoever wants the ticket has to go through the process that party has imposed.

“The entire system is based on merit and Karachi Chapter leadership after reviewing the applicants is forwarding the applicant profile to PTI parliamentary board Sindh province while the final decision is being made by the central leadership. We have nothing to do with the finalisation of the names, we are authorised to scrutiny the profile of applicant and later it is being moved to parliamentary board,” told Naqvi.

Talking about the incident that occurred at PTI Karachi Insaf House, the PTI Karachi chief said that ahead of general election most of the workers were in the run to get the party tickets while some elements present in the party ranks that were not aware with the party discipline were trying to get the benefit at any cost that resulted in such incident.

“Some miscreants want to disturbed the process whereas the few names has been finalised so far by PTI parliamentary board of Sindh province for National Assembly and Provincial Assembly seats that includes Syed Tahir Hussain Shah for NA-206, Mubeen Ahmed for NA-207, Shah Mehmood Qureshi for NA-221, Mohammad Hakam for NA-227, Syed Zulfiqar Ali Shah for NA-228, Malik Pahar Khan for NA-233, Liaqat Ali Jatoi for NA-234, Karim Ali Jatoi for NA-235, Saif ur Rehman for NA-242, Syed Ali Hyder Zaidi for NA-244 and Dr Arif Alvi for NA-247,” he held.

Whereas for some of the Sindh Assembly seats Shaharyar Khan Shar has been finalised for PS-18, Mir Iftikhar Ahmed Khan for PS-21, Ghulam Ali Abbas for PS-22, Ghulam Shah Mardan for PS-23, Asghar Ali for PS-52, Dost Mohammad for PS-53, Umaid Ali Junejo for PS-67, Mohammad Altaf Nizamani for PS-68, Syed Zulfiqar Ali Shah for PS-69, Zaib Nisa for PS-78, Ahsan Ali Jatoi for PS-83, Sadaqat Ali Jatoi for PS-84-, Ashique Ali Zounr for PS-85, Bandah Ali Leghari for PS-86, Haleem Adil Shaikh for PS-99, Khurram Sher Zaman for PS-110 and Imran Ismail for PS-111, he added.

Naqvi further said that the party after accomplishment in the movement against the corruption has send Nawaz Sharif home and people were eying towards PTI.

Today MQM leader Rasheed Godial has joined PTI and soon more would jump in the party camp, he said adding the process of finalisation of candidates has just started and will take time, he held.